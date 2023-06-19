Manoah is slated to throw another simulated game Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah threw 75 pitches in a simulated game last week and will look to build upon that pitch count Wednesday. Assuming all goes well Wednesday, the next time he faces hitters will be in a game setting at one of the Blue Jays' minor-league affiliates. Reports from Manoah's work at the team's spring training complex have been positive as he works on mechanics and other things in an effort to get back on track.