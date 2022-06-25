Manoah (9-2) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings, earning the win Friday over the Brewers.

Manoah allowed a run on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning and gave up a solo home run to Tyrone Taylor in the seventh. The Blue Jays' offense was more than capable of covering that damage, allowing Manoah to earn his fourth win in his last five starts. It was also his 12th quality start in 14 outings this season, as the 24-year-old right-hander continues to pitch like an ace. He has a 2.05 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 79:18 K:BB while allowing just six homers in 87.2 innings this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Red Sox next week, though it's unclear if the Blue Jays will stay on rotation with an eight-game week ahead or if they'll call upon a spot starter early in the week. If Manoah gets pushed back a day, he'd face the Rays.