Manoah (3-9) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against Cleveland. He struck out six.

Manoah struggled with his command early on, allowing three walks and two hits over the first two innings, which would lead to two runs coming across for the Guardians. The right-hander then put together two 1-2-3 innings and even struck out the side in the fourth before surrendering back-to-back doubles to open the bottom of the fifth, which led to him being relieved by Genesis Cabrera. The right-hander has allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts and has failed to make it through five innings in three of those outings.