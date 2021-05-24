Manoah will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Manoah will make his big-league debut Wednesday in what appears to be a tryout for the fifth slot in the club's starting rotation. The right-hander has been excellent in the minors through his first three starts, surrendering just one run while fanning 27 over 18 innings. Expect the Blue Jays to officially announce Manoah's promotion Wednesday, along with a corresponding move.
