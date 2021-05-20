Manoah tossed six innings of one-run ball Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo in its 4-1 win over Worcester. He scattered four hits and a walk and struck out 10.

After turning heads during spring training, Manoah has continued to look like one of the minor league's top arms since reporting to Triple-A Buffalo in May. Through three outings with the affiliate, Manoah is 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB in 18 innings. With the back end of the rotation representing the main weakness for a 23-18 Blue Jays squad with playoff aspirations, Manoah could be in the mix for a call-up sooner than expected if he continues to dominate at Triple-A.