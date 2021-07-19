Manoah recently suffered a back contusion and may miss his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Manoah recently slipped on the dugout steps and landed on his back, so his next turn through the rotation is in jeopardy. While the right-hander was able to play catch Monday, manager Charlie Montoyo said that Thomas Hatch or Anthony Kay could be candidates to fill in if Manoah is unable to pitch.