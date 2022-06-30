Manoah allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Manoah was solid in this start, earning his 13th quality start in 15 turns this season. His biggest mistake was a two-run home run to Alex Verdugo in the sixth inning. Manoah owns a 2.09 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 85:19 K:BB across 94.2 innings overall as he continues to be one of the top pitchers in the majors. He'll resume his pursuit of his 10th win of the year in Oakland next week.