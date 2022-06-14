Manoah (8-1) allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batter while striking out seven over six scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Orioles.

Manoah had no trouble quieting the Orioles' bats Monday, turning in his second straight outing of six shutout innings. He's posted a quality start in all but one of his 12 starts this season, and he's earned the win in four of his last five outings. The 24-year-old has posted a dominant 1.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 68:14 K:BB through 75.2 innings this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Yankees this weekend. While that's a tough matchup on paper, he's allowed just one run, four hits and five walks in 12 innings across two previous starts against the Yankees this season.