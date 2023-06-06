Manoah (1-7) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while taking a loss against Houston on Monday. He recorded just one out.

In what's been a year full of struggles, Manoah turned in his worst and shortest start of the season. He's fallen to 0-7 with a brutal 6.85 ERA over his last 10 starts while completing at least six innings just once during that stretch. The 25-year-old has produced a 48:42 K:BB and an outrageous 1.90 WHIP through 58 innings. Manoah is currently lined up for a home tilt with the Twins this weekend.