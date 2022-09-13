Manoah is dealing with an illness, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, and will not start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Manoah was expected to take the ball in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill, but his illness will prevent him from doing so, and Julian Merryweather will open the game instead. Manoah is receiving treatment, and there remains a chance he could start the second contest on Tuesday's schedule.