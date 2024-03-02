Manoah felt soreness in his shoulder during a bullpen session Friday and will not start Sunday against Boston, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah said he didn't recover properly following his last spring training start and had to end Friday's session early due to the discomfort in his shoulder. An MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, which lowers the risk of a long-term absence, but the Blue Jays will push back Manoah's next Grapefruit League appearance and approach his injury on a day-to-day basis.