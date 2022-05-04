Manoah didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

It was another impressive performance from the right-hander, and Manoah's only real mistake got hammered into the left-center field seats for a solo shot by Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. Unfortunately for Toronto, the bullpen made a mess of things as soon as Manoah was out of the game. The 24-year-old has delivered five quality starts in five outings to begin the season, giving him a stellar 1.45 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB through 31 innings.