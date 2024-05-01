Manoah (shoulder) struck out 12 batters over six innings in a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks.

The 12 strikeouts were a new career high for Manoah at the professional level, and the dominant outing offers hope that the right-hander may have finally turned the corner after struggling mightily since the start of the 2023 season with his control, command and velocity. Though Manoah was placed on the 15-day injured list in late March with right shoulder inflammation, the injury doesn't seem to be a concern at this stage, as the Blue Jays have just been waiting him to perform at a level that warrants a return to the big-league rotation. He certainly looked big-league ready Tuesday, as he spotted 62 of his 92 pitches for strikes while sporting a sinker that maxed out at 95.9 miles per hour, according to Sportsnet.ca. With No. 5 starter Yariel Rodriguez (spine) joining Bowden Francis (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the Blue Jays have an opening in the rotation for Sunday's game in Nationals, and Manoah looks like he could be called upon to fill the void. While Manoah would still profile as a risky streaming option if he gets the nod Sunday, his prior success in the majors before last season at the very least makes him an intriguing pickup if he's on the waiver wire.