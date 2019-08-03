Manoah has tossed three scoreless innings in his first two appearances for short-season Vancouver, striking out five and walking one.

As they did two years ago with Nate Pearson, the Jays are giving Manoah an easy transition to pro ball, and the 21-year-old college product predictably seems to be too much for Northwest League hitters to handle. The 11th overall pick in this year's draft may not be really tested until next season, and the development of his changeup to complement a plus fastball/slider combo, and the refinement of his command and control, will be the keys to his long-term potential.