Manoah worked 3.1 innings and served up five runs on four hits -- all home runs -- and a walk while striking out six in Saturday's game against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision in Toronto's 10-7 win.

Manoah's day ended early after he was ejected in the fourth inning for hitting Maikel Franco with a pitch, but Toronto likely wouldn't have kept him in the game much longer anyway due to his struggles to rein in the long ball. Fortunately for Manoah, only one of the four home runs he allowed came with a runner on base, sparing him of major damage to his season-long ERA. He now sports a 4.18 ERA to go with a 1.14 WHIP and a 27:9 K:BB in 23.2 innings through his first five starts in the majors.