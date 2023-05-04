Manoah (1-2) took the loss against Boston on Wednesday, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Manoah clearly didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, as he induced just three swinging strikes and tied a season low with three punchouts. Still, he navigated through three scoreless frames before Toronto's defense let him down. Two errors in the fourth -- including one by Manoah himself -- helped lead to two runs, and another error in the fifth opened the door for Boston's three-run frame. This was the third time on the campaign that Manoah has given up at least five runs in a start, though only two were earned Wednesday. The right-hander holds a disappointing 4.71 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 36.1 innings.