Manoah (2-1) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The rookie flashed his dominance as nine of his 11 outs came via strikeout, but Manoah had trouble finding the zone regularly -- he threw 48 of 88 pitches for strikes before exiting -- and also plunked two more batters, giving him four HBP through his first 40.1 big-league innings. Despite a few bumpy outings, he'll take a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB into the All-Star break.