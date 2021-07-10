Manoah (2-1) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out nine.
The rookie flashed his dominance as nine of his 11 outs came via strikeout, but Manoah had trouble finding the zone regularly -- he threw 48 of 88 pitches for strikes before exiting -- and also plunked two more batters, giving him four HBP through his first 40.1 big-league innings. Despite a few bumpy outings, he'll take a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Thursday's start postponed•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Excellent against Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Reinstated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Accepts five-game suspension•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Sharp in quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Receives suspension, will appeal•