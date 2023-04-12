Manoah didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

All the damage came on a three-run shot by Nick Maton in the second inning, but Manoah had trouble finishing off hitters and got the hook after 85 pitches (58 strikes) and didn't get a chance to benefit from the Blue Jays offense coming to life in the second half of the game. The big-right-hander has a 4.91 ERA and shaky 11:11 K:BB through his first three starts and 14.2 innings this season, and he could have trouble rebounding this weekend, as he lines up to face the unbeaten Rays in his next outing.