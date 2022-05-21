Manoah (5-1) picked up the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

While the strikeouts were modest in this one, Manoah was in control throughout. He limited the damage to a Joey Votto RBI double in the fourth inning, and Manoah probably could have pitched a complete game, but manager Charlie Montoyo made the call to lift Manoah at 83 pitches. The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season, turning in seven quality starts in eight trips to the mound so far.