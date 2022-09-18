Manoah allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out five in six innings in a 5-4 loss Sunday against Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Manoah wasn't at his best Sunday but he navigated trouble to keep Toronto in a position to win. Three consecutive hits in the fourth inning led to the lone run but he settled down after that, retiring eight of the last nine batters he faced. The former West Virginia Mountaineer has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, compiling a 1.32 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB in 41 innings in that span. His next start will likely be next weekend in Tampa Bay.