Manoah (14-7) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, tossing eight innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Manoah gave up a run in the first inning but allowed just one baserunner over seven scoreless innings thereafter. The right-hander completed eight frames on an efficient 95 pitches to register his fourth straight quality start. Manoah has built upon a strong rookie season with an even better sophomore campaign, as he ranks seventh among qualified MLB starters with a 2.42 ERA while tying for fifth with 14 wins.