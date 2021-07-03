Manoah (2-0) earned the win Friday against the Rays after tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while fanning 10.
The 10 strikeouts were a season-high mark for the 2019 first-round pick, who looked impressive in his first outing since serving a five-game suspension. However, it's worth noting he's now tossed two straight scoreless outings while allowing one earned run or fewer in four of his last five appearances. The sample size remains relatively small, but he owns a strong 2.70 ERA in his first seven outings as a big-leaguer. He's slated to pitch again next week on the road against the Orioles.
