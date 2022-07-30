Manoah was hit on the right elbow by a comebacker off the bat of Jonathan Schoop and exited Friday's game after 5.1 innings with the trainer, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McCosky says Manoah was in considerable pain as he exited the game. The big righty gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings. He will presumably have tests done on his arm to determine the exact injury.