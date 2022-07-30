Manoah was hit on the right elbow by a comebacker off the bat of Jonathan Schoop and exited Friday's game after 5.1 innings with the trainer, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McCosky says Manoah was in considerable pain as he exited the game. The big righty gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings. He will presumably have tests done on his arm to determine the exact injury.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Sharp in win No. 10•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Strikes out seven over 7.1 innings•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Handed loss Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Covers seven innings in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Collects ninth win•