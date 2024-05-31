Manoah will receive a second opinion on his injured right elbow and the expectation is that he's going to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Manoah was forced from his last outing Wednesday against the White Sox in the second inning due to discomfort in his pitching elbow. He had been set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, and it would appear the results of that exam were not favorable. Manoah has not yet been placed on the injured list, but that looks to be inevitable. Bowden Francis (forearm) is slated to return soon and is an option to take Manoah's rotation spot.