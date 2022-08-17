Manoah (12-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Orioles. He struck out seven.

The right-hander blanked Baltimore into the fifth inning, but with two outs and nobody on Manoah served up back-to-back solo shots to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman. His control then deserted him in the sixth, leading to two more runs. Manoah has failed to last six innings in three of his last four starts, and his career-high workload of 142.2 innings -- he tossed 129.2 innings between Triple-A and the majors in 2021 -- might be getting to the 24-year-old. Despite his recent stumbles though, he still boasts a 2.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 131:35 K:BB on the season.