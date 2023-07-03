Manoah struck out 10 and gave up one run on three hits and three walks over five innings in a start for Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday.

While this performance was a huge leap forward from his last outing in the Florida Complex League, there were still signs Manoah isn't yet ready to rejoin the Blue Jays rotation. The right-hander threw only 47 of 82 pitches for strikes, and the organization will likely want to see better efficiency from him before considering his reset a success. Per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, Manoah was sitting 93-94 mph with his fastball and topped out at 95 mph, a step up from the 92.8 mph he averaged through his first 13 big-league starts this year -- just one of the factors that led to a brutal 6.36 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 2.1 percent K%-BB%. The Jays have yet to announce when, or at which level, he will make his next start.