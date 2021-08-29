Manoah didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.
The rookie took a shutout into the seventh inning before running out of steam, and Manoah exited after 103 pitches (69 strikes) with the Jays still ahead 2-1. Unfortunately, Trevor Richards allowed an inherited runner to score when the infield defense couldn't quite turn an inning-ending double play, denying Manoah his sixth win. He still delivered his second straight quality start and seventh in 14 big-league outings, and he sports a 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB through his first 74.1 big-league innings.
