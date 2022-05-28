Manoah allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits across six innings in Friday's win over the Angels. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

The two earned runs against Manoah came in the form of solo homers by Jared Walsh and Tyler Wade in the third and fifth innings, respectively. It was the first time he's allowed multiple home runs in one start since June 19 of last season. The 24-year-old has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his nine starts in 2022. Manoah has registered a 1.77 ERA with an impressive 52:9 K:BB through 56 frames. He's projected to face the White Sox at home next week.