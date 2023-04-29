Manoah didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Mariners, giving up two runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander once again had trouble finding the strike zone consistently, walking at least four batters for the fourth time in six starts, but Manoah also set a new season high in strikeouts as he produced 29 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches. The 25-year-old's wildness has led to a 4.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB through 31.1 innings, but he'll try to regain his prior form in his next outing, likely to come next week in Boston.