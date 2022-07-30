Manoah (elbow) is feeling better Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manoah exited Friday's game against the Tigers with a right elbow contusion after being struck by a comebacker, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He'll rest for a few days before throwing a side session, and while the Blue Jays hope he won't need to miss a turn through the rotation, his availability for his next start will likely be determined based on how he feels after his upcoming throwing session.
