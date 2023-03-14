Manoah allowed three runs on two hits and four walks over 3.1 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander had trouble finding the plate but still got stretched out to 67 pitches, with 40 of them going for strikes. Manoah came into Monday's start with one walk in five innings this spring, so the performance can be chalked up to just one of those days. He otherwise appears on track for the regular season -- Manoah has struck out out 11 batters in 8.1 frames in camp and has yet to serve up a homer.