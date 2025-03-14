Manoah (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first time the right-hander has thrown off a mound since he underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure on his elbow last June. The plan calls for Manoah to face hitters by June and begin a rehab assignment in July, setting him up to help out the Blue Jays by August if all goes well.
