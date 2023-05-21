Manoah did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings during a 6-5 loss to the Orioles. He struck out five.

Manoah allowed two or fewer runs while completing at least five innings for the fifth time this season, but he still holds a 5.15 ERA and 1.74 WHIP due to a couple of poor outings. The right-hander's 40:33 K:BB over his first 10 starts (50.2 innings) is also worrisome after he posted a 180:51 K:BB over 196.2 innings last year. Either way, Saturday's outing was a step in the right direction, and Manoah will look to continue on that path in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a four-game set in Tampa Bay.