Manoah allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sunday's outing marked the first time this season that Manoah didn't record a quality start in 2022, but he was still relatively effective while tossing 95 pitches against Cleveland. The right-hander picked up four consecutive wins to begin the year but has been forced to settle for no-decisions in his last two outings. However, Manoah still has a strong 1.75 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 36 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay next Sunday.