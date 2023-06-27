Manoah was lit up for 11 earned runs over just 2.2 innings Tuesday in the Florida Complex League.

Making his first live appearance since being optioned to the minors in early June, Manoah surrendered 10 hits -- including two homers and two doubles -- in a brutal outing versus the FCL affiliate of the Yankees. He also issued two walks, ultimately retiring only eight of the 20 batters he faced. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters last week that the 25-year-old right-hander was trending well in recent side sessions, but he clearly has a lot more work to do on the farm before he can be considered a reliable option again for Toronto's starting rotation.