Manoah (4-1) yielded three runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Rays.

Manoah rolled through five shutout innings before the Rays finally broke through in the sixth. They scored all three runs in the inning, including an RBI single from Ji-Man Choi. It was the first time this season that Manoah gave up more than two runs in an outing but his ERA dropped slightly to 1.71 through 42 frames. He's projected to face the Reds at home next weekend.