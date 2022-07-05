Manoah (9-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out five over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Athletics.

The A's got to Manoah for three runs in the first inning. He also allowed solo home runs to Ramon Laureano and Stephen Vogt later in the contest, making this just the second time in 16 starts the right-hander has given up multiple long balls. Manoah's yielded 14 runs (12 earned) in 24.2 innings across his last four starts, enduring his first real stretch of adversity in 2022. He still owns a 2.33 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 90:21 K:BB through 100.1 innings overall, and he'll look to get back on track in Seattle this weekend.