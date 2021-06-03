Manoah didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, surrendering four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

In his second MLB start, Manoah had his worst outing as a pro on a rainy night in Buffalo, but a ninth-inning rally by Toronto got him off the hook for a loss. The 23-year-old threw 50 of 74 pitches before exiting, but as yet his rotation spot is in no jeopardy given the Blue Jays' lack of alternatives. Manoah will take a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 9.1 innings into his next start.