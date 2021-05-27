Manoah (1-0) fired six scoreless innings on two hits and two walks while striking out seven to earn the win over the Yankees on Thursday.

In his MLB debut, Manoah looked like a veteran, striking out more batters (7) than baserunners allowed (4). It took him just 88 pitches -- 60 were strikes -- to get through six innings. The 23-year-old had a 0.50 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 18 innings in the minors this season, prompting his call-up. He ranks as the 96th overall prospect in baseball and a top-five prospect in the Blue Jays' system, according to MLB Pipeline.