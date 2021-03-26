Manoah struck out four over two perfect innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

It's a bit of a step down in competition from dominating Yankees regulars, but Manoah continues to mow down whoever he's faced this spring, The 23-year-old was never in contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster given his limited pro experience, but Manoah has opened a lot of eyes with his 0.00 ERA and 15:0 K:BB through seven Grapefruit League innings, and a 2021 big-league debut isn't out of the question if he keeps dealing in the high minors.