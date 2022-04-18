Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday. He struck out six and earned a win over the Athletics.

Manoah worked through four shutout frames before Oakland finally ended his 10-inning scoreless streak. He coughed up a solo shot to Stephen Vogt and an RBI sacrifice fly to Sean Murphy. The 24-year-old forced an impressive 17 swinging strikes Sunday, giving him 29 through 12 innings this season. Manoah will carry a 1.50 ERA into his projected start next weekend in Houston.