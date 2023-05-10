Manoah (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Blue Jays fell 8-4 to the Phillies, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

The big right-hander's early-season struggles continue, as he generated only three swinging strikes among his 94 pitches. Manoah's slider has regressed significantly -- batters are chasing it less and making more contact with it, and as a result his swinging strike rate has dropped from 11.2 percent last year to a paltry 8.4 percent through his first eight starts this season. Combine that ineffectiveness with a career-worst 13.1 percent walk rate, and Manoah has been one of the most disappointing pitchers so far in 2023 relative to his ADP. He'll look for answers in his next outing, likely to come early next week at home against the Yankees.