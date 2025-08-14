Manoah (elbow) struck out one batter over 1.2 innings and 49 pitches in his rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo while allowing three earned runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman.

Making his fourth rehab start with his fourth different affiliate, Manoah displayed wayward control, which has been a recurring theme since he kicked off his minor-league assignment July 14. He now holds an 11.57 ERA, 2.71 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB across seven innings through four starts, showing little resemblance to the pitcher who earned an All-Star nod in 2022. Manoah's 30-day rehab window has come to a close, though as Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca notes, the Blue Jays will have the ability to extend his assignment in 10-day increments until his rehab reaches 60 days. The 27-year-old still has two minor-league options remaining, and given the poor form he's displayed thus far on his rehab assignment, he'll likely stay with Buffalo once Toronto formally activates him from the 60-day injured list.