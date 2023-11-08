Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said this week that Manoah (arm) has "earned the right to have a strong leg up" for an Opening Day rotation spot in 2024, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander was demoted to the minors two different times in 2023 and finished the year in shutdown mode following multiple late-September injections to reduce inflammation and soreness in his throwing arm. He can now wipe the slate clean, though, and look to rediscover his early-career form leading into next season. A first-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, Manoah compiled a dominant 2.60 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 307:91 K:BB over his first 308.1 major-league innings between 2021-22.