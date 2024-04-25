Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Manoah (shoulder) is likely to make another rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah was roughed up for six runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings in his latest start with Buffalo on Wednesday. Three of his four rehab outings have been poor, and overall batters have hit .406/.474/.703 off Manoah. He does not appear close to being ready to help out the major-league club.