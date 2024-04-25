Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Manoah (shoulder) is likely to make another rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manoah was roughed up for six runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings in his latest start with Buffalo on Wednesday. Three of his four rehab outings have been poor, and overall batters have hit .406/.474/.703 off Manoah. He does not appear close to being ready to help out the major-league club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Scuffles in latest rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Set for another rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Still in rotation plans•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Gives up eight hits in rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Next rehab start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Command issues return in MiLB start•