Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said Sunday that Manoah (elbow) is line to make his next turn through the rotation, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Manoah was fortunate to avoid anything more than a bruise after he was struck in his pitching elbow by a comebacker in his last outing Friday against the Tigers. He played catch Sunday and could be cleared to throw a side session Monday or Tuesday. If all goes well during the mound session, Manoah would be available to start as soon as Thursday's series opener in Minnesota. Due to an off day Monday, the Blue Jays would have the luxury of pushing Manoah's next start until Saturday if he needs a couple extra days to heal up.