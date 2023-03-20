Manoah gave up one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Tampa Bay's run in the third inning was the only one of the game, as Manoah found himself in a spring pitcher's duel with Drew Rasmussen. Manoah tossed 71 pitches (50 strikes) and appears ready for Opening Day after turning in a 15:6 K:BB through 14.1 frames this spring while not allowing a homer.