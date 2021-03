Manoah has an 11:0 K:BB through five scoreless innings this spring while allowing only one hit.

The big right-hander isn't in line to break camp on the major-league roster, but Manoah is trying to prove that he's nearly ready to make his Blue Jays debut. A first-round pick in 2019, the 23-year-old only made it up to High-A that season before spending last year at Toronto's alternate training site, but an aggressive assignment to Triple-A to begin 2021 should be in the cards for Manoah.