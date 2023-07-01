Manoah will make his next start with Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Despite being hammered for 11 runs in just 2.2 innings during his time in rookie ball, the Blue Jays still felt that Manoah was able to do everything he needed to do and have now rewarded him with a promotion to Double-A. Although he was promoted rather quickly, it's still apparent Manoah has a long way to go before he can rejoin the Jays' rotation -- especially if he doesn't find a way to recover from Tuesday's abysmal performance.