The Blue Jays placed Manoah (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Manoah is opening the season on the IL while he recovers from right shoulder inflammation, which kept him from pitching in the Grapefruit League after he made his spring debut Feb. 27. He was able to throw a two-inning, 34-pitch simulated game Wednesday, so his next step could be heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Manoah will likely require multiple starts in the minors to get fully stretched out before the Blue Jays consider activating him from the IL and including in the rotation.